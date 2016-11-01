Tyus Battle gives Syracuse offense life in preseason-opening win over IUP

For the first time in his Syracuse career, Tyus Battle hit the Carrier Dome floor. The Orange had spent nearly the entire game to that point climbing back from an early deficit. Battle’s falter was another blunder in a forgettable opening 15 minutes.

But Battle kept his dribble going and escaped the collapsing Indiana University of Pennsylvania defense by finding a teammate on the perimeter. Moments later, he got a pass back at the top of the key. He unloaded his third 3 of the night, hung his follow-through and watched the ball swish through the net.

The triple gave SU its first lead of the night and the Orange never looked back. Tyler Lydon spun around and yelled, “Let’s go!” as Battle stood stationary. Albeit in an exhibition, Battle gave Syracuse’s offense life, setting SU up to cruise in the second half.

Battle finished with 16 points on 4-of-5 from 3 in 26 minutes on Tuesday night in the Carrier Dome. Syracuse took down the Crimson Hawks, 83-65, and Battle’s spark was one of the few constants in a game full of new looks — new players and new schemes — from the Orange.

The first time Battle publicly took to the Carrier Dome floor, he won Syracuse’s dunk contest at Orange Madness on Oct. 21. On Tuesday, he actually played in a game against another team and he shined again.

Earlier in the first half, Battle keyed an 18-2 run to bring Syracuse back from a 29-18 deficit. First he hit a midrange jumper from the right elbow. Then he snuck behind the Crimson Hawks’ defense, received a crisp pass from Taurean Thompson and the freshman guard coolly laid the ball in.

Midway through the second half, Battle’s shoe slipped off during a scrum for a rebound. He tossed it to the sideline and called for the ball on the offensive end. Trainer Brad Pike picked it up and held onto it.

Even without the shoe, Battle called for the ball on the wing. He planted himself on the right side on his first offensive possession without it. On the second offensive possession with just one shoe on, he lifted a hand in the air as the defense sagged off him. Fans in the student section clamored for him to receive a pass he never did.

But at the next stoppage, Battle got his shoe back from Pike and tied it up. With the proper footwear on, he reeled in a rebound that immediately led to a Lydon transition dunk with 9:40 left to play in the contest.

Battle subbed out 50 seconds later but came back once more to end the game. With four minutes left, Battle nailed another 3, one final exclamation point on a game he impressed in.