Tyler Lydon remedies early season struggles from 3 in 42-point victory over South Carolina State

Tyler Lydon began the year 2-for-8 from 3. Entering Tuesday’s matchup with South Carolina State, he had hit double digits once against three overmatched teams. From the field, Lydon had barely hit 40 percent of his shots. Less than a week ago, SU head coach Jim Boeheim said the 3-point line might be a little too far out and that Lydon is best around the basket.

On Tuesday, Lydon hit the 3s Boeheim had panned.

“He’s done that since he’s been here,” Boeheim said after SU beat South Carolina State (1-3), 101-59.

“He’s a 3-point shooter.”

The sophomore forward pieced together his best showing from behind the arc in four games and had his most well-rounded performance of the early season. Lydon shot 4-for-5 from deep and added 10 rebounds. He was one of three SU (4-0) players with a double-double, a feat no SU player accomplished in the first three games of the year.

The Bulldogs took an early 3-0 lead, but Lydon immediately answered with a 3 of his own from the left wing on an assist from Frank Howard. He spun around and coolly jogged back on defense as if it was expected.

When Lydon steps out and knocks down his shots, it opens up the rest of the offense and forces the opposing defense to choose to guard the interior or 3-point line. SU also added 38 points in the paint as it had its highest offensive output of the season.

“Now we’re not one-dimensional,” Thompson said of when Lydon makes his 3s. “We can do a bunch of different things. The defense always has to be on its toes.”

S.C. State entered the day ranked as the 320th-best team of 351 Division I teams, according to Kenpom.com. Despite the low ranking, the Bulldogs had held opponents to 26.4 percent on 3-point attempts.

Syracuse, spearheaded by Lydon, broke the trend as SU went 13-of-24 from behind the arc.

“I feel confident shooting the ball and I think I’m a good shooter,” Lydon said. “It’s just a matter of going down there and knocking them down and playing my game.”

Boeheim said earlier in the season that Lydon could be even more effective near the basket. His shooting ability has always been there and that would be the next element for an already dynamic scorer.

Against South Carolina State, Lydon, who shot 40.5 percent on 3s last season, showed the part of his game that’s already a known commodity.

Prior to practice on Monday, Lydon took part in shooting competitions: One with Adrian Autry Jr. while sitting on SU’s bench and one with John Gillon as they could only shoot left-handed. Both competitions were from long range. Both were from where Lydon has built the reputation that has helped him garner accolades such as being named to the Wooden Award preseason top 50 list.

With the game easily in hand halfway through the second half, Lydon finished off one last long ball. The 3 put Syracuse at 71 points and fans cheered as the public address announcer revealed they would be receiving discounts at Taco Bell.

Lydon, by then, had done his job. He subbed out 16 seconds later and never returned because he didn’t have to.