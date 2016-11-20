Syracuse women’s basketball suffers 1st loss of season after faltering late to Drexel, 62-61

PHILADELPHIA — As Drexel students ran onto the court, Alexis Peterson, Brittney Sykes and Briana Day stood still. Seconds earlier, Meghan Creighton hit her seventh 3-pointer of the night for her game-leading 23 points. The Drexel senior had stomped Syracuse’s quest for its fourth-straight victory to open the year.

In a game of swings — nine ties and 16 lead changes — No. 11 Syracuse (3-1) blew a late lead to unranked Drexel (3-1) Monday night at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The Orange, which trailed 11-4 to start the game, faltered, 62-61.

Syracuse seemed to be rolling to another 4-0 start. For the seventh time in the last eight seasons, SU had started 3-0. The Orange entered the matchup having outscored opponents 275 to 174. It won each game by an average of more than 33 points and none fewer than 18. Yet Drexel, a team that’s played in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament the last two years, competed with and eventually upset a national power in Syracuse.

In many ways, the first half belonged to Drexel. SU, whose 36.7 forced turnovers per game entering Monday led the country, forced just six in the first 20 minutes. The Orange got out-shot from the field and out-played.

Syracuse managed only two second-chance points and no bench points. SU shot just 2-of-7 from the free-throw line, and only four players — all starters — scored in the first half. Five-of-14 from 3 kept the Orange in it.

Creighton was a constant in the Dragons offense, flashing the kind of speed, shooting touch and court awareness that made her a member of the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List, which goes to the nation’s top point guard. She shot 3-for-4 from deep in the first half, dished out two assists and tallied two steals. By game’s end, she had hit 7 3s and scored 23 points, often ending Syracuse’s mini-runs.

Despite a couple of 10-second violations, Drexel handled Syracuse whenever SU employed its full-court press. After a Dragons transition layup tied the game and re-energized the crowd, Sykes’ pass inside to Isabella Slim got batted away.

The Orange came out of the third-quarter timeout looking to get it down low, especially to Slim. Sykes intended for Slim on her pass that got stolen. Slim scored a layup on SU’s next possession, and on the following time down the floor Slim drew a foul. She converted on one of two free throws to tie the score. A Peterson layup at the buzzer ended the third quarter giving SU a 46-44. Head coach Quentin Hillsman high-fived the senior point guard, tapped her on the head and said, “Let’s go.”

After Gabby Cooper missed a wide-open corner 3 in the fourth, she asked herself “What is wrong?”

Later, out of a Drexel timeout, Syracuse forced a 10-second violation. Sykes missed a layup, then Kelsi Lidge hit a jumper a few seconds later to put the Dragons within 2. Every time Syracuse seemed poised to go on a run, Drexel stayed in it. Creighton’s 3 was the culmination of a dominant shooting night for the senior.

The Orange, beleaguered in the first half and much of the second, could not exit with its fourth victory.