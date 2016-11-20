Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey doubtful to play against Pittsburgh

Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey is doubtful to play at Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon, according to SU’s injury report released Thursday evening.

Defensive lineman Jake Pickard was also listed as doubtful on the report, while wide receiver Devin Butler was listed as out.

Dungey hasn’t played since since suffering an injury, which was sustained on a hit to the head and shoulder area, during Syracuse’s 54-0 loss at Clemson earlier this month. Zack Mahoney has started in place of Dungey in each of the Orange’s past two games, which have been losses to NC State and Florida State.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said Monday that Mahoney would “most likely be the starter” if Dungey misses Saturday’s game.

SU and Pittsburgh will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday from Heinz Field in the regular season finale for both teams.