Syracuse-Pittsburgh football set to kick off No. 26 at 12:30 p.m.

Syracuse is set to kick off against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. The game will broadcast on the ACC Network. The Panthers just upset then-No. 2 Clemson, 43-42, in Death Valley.

Last season, SU lost 23-20 to Pitt on a last-second field goal by Panther kicker Chris Blewitt. (Blewitt kicked the 48-yard game-winner against Clemson on Saturday.) The Orange (4-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) needs two wins to guarantee bowl eligibility with two games left on its slate. SU plays No. 17 Florida State on Saturday and Pittsburgh the following week.

If the Panthers win out, they could potentially catch and tie North Carolina, who lost to Duke on Nov. 10, and Virginia Tech on Oct. 8.

Pitt would need the Hokies and Tar Heels to drop each of its final conference games. Virginia Tech plays its final ACC game against rival Virginia (2-8) and North Carolina plays in-state foe North Carolina State for its conference finale.