Syracuse men’s soccer’s 2nd-round NCAA tournament game moved to noon on Sunday

The start time for Syracuse’s second-round NCAA tournament matchup has been moved to noon from 2 p.m. due to impending weather forecasts.

The eighth-seeded Orange (11-3-4, 3-2-3 Atlantic Coast) face Dartmouth (9-4-5, 5-1-1 Ivy) in a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament second round game at SU Soccer Stadium. In that game, the Orange came from behind for a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Ben Polk and Louis Cross.

The Big Green is coming off a first-round win against St. Francis (Brooklyn), in which Dartmouth needed a goal in the second overtime period to advance by a score of 1-0.

Dartmouth hasn’t allowed a goal in over four games, a period lasting almost 400 minutes. The last time a team scored on the Big Green was Harvard’s 80th-minute tally on Oct. 29.