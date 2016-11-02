Syracuse men’s basketball to reportedly face Connecticut in 2017 at Madison Square Garden

Syracuse will play Connecticut in the 2017 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Specific dates and times for the tournament have not yet been released.

Syracuse will face UConn and Villanova will play Gonzaga in the 2017 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden, per multiple sources. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 3, 2016

The Orange, ranked No. 19 in this year’s preseason Top 25, plays UConn on Dec. 5 this year at Madison Square Garden. The two former Big East rivals have a storied history of competitive matchups, including the six-overtime game at MSG during the 2009 Big East tournament.

Syracuse beat the Huskies last season at the Battle 4 Atlantis en route to claiming the tournament title. The Orange advanced to the Final Four and finished the year with a 23-14 mark.

The 2017-18 season is expected to be Jim Boeheim’s 42nd and last as SU’s head coach. Syracuse opens up the 2016-17 campaign next Friday, Nov. 11 against Colgate in the Carrier Dome.