Syracuse men’s basketball falls 4 spots to No. 22 in AP Poll

Syracuse (4-1) dropped four spots to No. 22 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon. It’s SU’s lowest ranking of the year, which had previously been No. 19, where it ranked in the preseason poll.

The Orange blew out South Carolina State by 42 on Tuesday but lost to South Carolina, 64-50, on Saturday at the Barclays Center.

The Gamecocks (6-0), previously unranked, moved into the Top 25 at No. 20 after handily beating then-No. 25 Michigan, 61-46, and SU.

Syracuse is one of five Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the Top 25, joining No. 3 North Carolina, No. 5 Duke, No. 6 Virginia and No. 14 Louisville.

The Orange visits No. 17 Wisconsin (5-2) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Badgers dropped one spot from No. 16 in the poll after losing to UNC, 71-56, while beating Tennessee, Georgetown and Prairie View A&M in the past week.