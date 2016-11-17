Syracuse hires three recruiting assistants

Syracuse has hired three new recruiting assistants, Syracuse Athletics announced Thursday. The Orange added Kramer Cook and Steve Schrum as recruiting quality control assistants and Seth Reedy as a recruiting assistant in charge of graphic design.

Jeff LePak, who was SU’s operations and recruiting assistant, has now moved to special teams quality control coach as a result of the hires.

Cook was most recently a football recruiting and technology analyst at Coastal Carolina, a job he took on after interning with the Chanticleers for a year.

Schrum was an assistant recruiting coordinator at Akron for the last three months. He was at Northwestern the year before. In 2014, Schrum worked with SU’s tight ends coach Reno Ferri at Towson.

Reedy was the director of recruiting communication for Southern Mississippi, in charge of developing all the team’s graphic design content for social media, recruiting and facilities.