Syracuse football loses shootout to Pittsburgh, 76-61, in final game of the season

James Conner ran toward a thicket of Pittsburgh and Syracuse players piled at the goal line before he leapt over his teammates and opponents. When the ball crossed the plane of the goal line, Pitt had scored its 76th point of the game. The score broke Syracuse’s previous record of 75 points allowed, which Union College helped SU set in 1891.

At Dino Babers’ introductory press conference, director of athletics John Wildhack complemented the SU head coach’s offensive system, notably that it’s had success in the past. Babers’ hype centered around his offense, it’s fast-paced style of treating defenses like a speed bag.

Wildhack bought in like most fans. Syracuse’s problems this season, however, came from Babers’ other system. Syracuse transitioned poorly from a high-risk, high-reward system to Babers’ Tampa-2 defense.

In the Orange’s last game of the season, its defensive problems and offensive success came to a head. The two teams set an FBS record with 137 combined points in the game as Pitt (8-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast) brutalized SU’s (4-8, 2-6) defensive tendencies Saturday in the Orange’s 76-61 season-ending loss. Even while scoring 61 points, Syracuse was eliminated from bowl contention without a fifth win.

Several end-around touchdowns burned the Orange. As replays of scores rolled on the Heinz Field scoreboard, SU defenders’ legs could be seen chasing Pitt players, usually Quadree Henderson. Before long, the legs fell out of the picture.

Before the game’s scoring had gotten out of hand, SU had intensely fought to keep that hope alive. Head coach Dino Babers ripped his headset off and swung it to the ground after a questionable late hit call on Evan Foster. His camouflage ball cap peeled back, barely sitting on his head. By the time Babers started pointing at the referee and motioning for him to come over, his hat and gloves had suffered the same fate as his headset and the vest quickly followed.

In just a zip up, he lectured the referee. Earlier this season, he said he gives his players his energy during the week, so he’s quiet on game days. Players at past stops have noted his lack of celebration on the field and anger. All that flipped against Pitt. After the timeout ended and the referee walked away, Babers calmly fiddled with his vest, putting that and his hat back on.

After the timeout, Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman scrambled to the right side of the field, completely emptied out save for SU safety Daivon Ellison. The Orange defensive back cut Peterman’s legs out, but the Pitt quarterback dove exactly to the pylon and tallied another touchdown for the Panthers.

Syracuse appeared to be making a comeback, scoring consecutive touchdowns and reducing its deficit from 29 to 15 early in the fourth quarter. On the first two plays of Pitt’s first offensive drive after SU cut the deficit, the Orange stuffed a first down run for a loss of three yards and allowed just two on the next run.

During the final quarter’s 47 points, former SU player and current Pitt wide receiver Dontez Ford ripped across the middle of the field on a crossing route, brought down a Nathan Peterman pass and broke to the left sideline. He outpaced the SU defense for a 79-yard touchdown and put Pitt up 63-41.

While the scoring continued until the Heinz Field clock hit triple zeros, the game had already been out of reach.