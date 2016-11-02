Syracuse football cornerback Cordell Hudson taken off Syracuse’s injury report

Syracuse released its Week 10 depth chart before heading down to South Carolina to take on No. 3 Clemson (8-0, 4-0) in Death Valley on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Cordell Hudson, who has played in six of Syracuse’s eight games this season. The Orange’s secondary has been depleted since its loss to Louisville when SU lost starters Antwan Cordy and Juwan Dowels.

SU announced on Tuesday that starting center Jason Emerich’s season and Syracuse career are over as a result of a shoulder injury suffered against Louisville in Week 2 and surgery that he underwent on Oct. 11. Wide receiver Devin Butler and offensive lineman Omari Palmer are both listed as out for Saturday’s matchup. Butler has been out since Oct. 8, when SU played Wake Forest, and Palmer, a senior, has played just the first three games of the season.