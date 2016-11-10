Syracuse football beat writers predict SU to edge North Carolina State despite a questionable Dungey

Syracuse (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) takes on North Carolina State (4-5, 1-4) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the Carrier Dome. The Orange is coming off a 54-0 drubbing at the hands of Clemson last week. SU looks to get back to its winning ways against the Wolfpack.

Tomer Langer (4-2)

Running past the wolves

Syracuse 31, N.C. State 24

This prediction is assuming that Eric Dungey plays. I think this game will be rather close and that the Wolfpack will continue its recent trend of losing games by one score. The past three games, the Orange has gone 2-1 against top passing defenses. N.C. State is strong against the run but isn’t that great defending the pass. I think the Orange will be able to move the ball through the air and win the game on Saturday, getting SU to five wins and a potential bowl berth.

Chris Libonati (7-2)

Highly questionable

Syracuse 21, North Carolina State 20

I don’t know what’s more questionable: Eric Dungey’s status or this prediction if Dungey doesn’t play. I think Syracuse is the better team, and it likely needs to win this game if it’s going to become bowl eligible. I’d put my bet with SU tentatively but if Dungey can’t play, I’m not sure SU will have enough firepower to out-play the Wolfpack.

Jon Mettus (7-2)

Thinning the pack

Syracuse 24, North Carolina State 21

Let’s get this out of the way: If Eric Dungey is healthy and plays, Syracuse will win. If not, the Orange will lose. I find it hard to believe that Dungey won’t be under center. Good news Syracuse fans. North Carolina State is not as bad as its record, losing close games to No. 20 Florida State and No. 3 Clemson. But it’s found ways to repeatedly blow games. I wouldn’t want to be either team if this comes down to a field goal.