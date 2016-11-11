Syracuse basketball recruiting: Forward Oshae Brissett becomes 1st member of SU’s 2017 class

Class of 2017 forward Oshae Brissett has verbally committed to Syracuse, he announced Saturday night. He chose SU over offers from Oregon, Memphis and Southern California, among others.

Brissett is the Orange’s first commit in the 2017 class. He’s ranked with four stars by ESPN, with three stars by 247Sports.com’s composite rankings and with three stars according to Scout.com.

247Sports’ composite ranking lists Brissett as the 138th best player in the 2017 class.

Brissett is listed at 6 feet 9 inches and 190 pounds according to multiple recruiting sites. He’s a native of Ontario, Canada.

Next season, Syracuse has five available scholarship if all eligible players return. SU’s forwards eligible to play in 2017-18 are Paschal Chukwu, Tyler Lydon, Matthew Moyer and Taurean Thompson. The Orange will have 11 scholarships — rather than the typical 13 — as a result of the NCAA’s sanctions against SU.