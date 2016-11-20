Syracuse basketball recruiting: 4-star 2017 big man Bourama Sidibe commits to SU

Four-star big man Bourama Sidibe has committed to Syracuse, he announced at his high school on Monday afternoon.

The Class of 2017 Saint Benedict’s (New Jersey) prospect took visits to SU, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. He attended the Orange’s season-opening win over Colgate on his official visit. ESPN lists Sidibe as 6 feet, 9 inches and 225 pounds and the second-best player in New Jersey.

Former Syracuse point guard Tyler Ennis also attended St. Benedict’s, and current SU players Tyler Roberson and Tyus Battle also hail from the Garden State. Last year’s Elite Eight hero, Malachi Richardson, comes from the state as well.

Sidibe is the Orange’s second commit in the Class of 2017 after Oshae Brissett pledged to Syracuse on Nov. 13. The Orange lost out on five-star prospects Billy Preston (Kansas) and Quade Green (Kentucky) but are beginning to form a class after starting the cycle off slow.

Sidibe averaged around 13 points and 11 rebounds last season, guiding St. Benedict’s to a 35-2 record in his first year with the school.