Syracuse athletics hires two new administrative members

Syracuse Athletics hired this week two members to its senior leadership team. Chris Fuller will join the staff as deputy athletics director of external operations and Kristen Jones Kolod will join as deputy athletics director and chief financial officer.

Fuller will help manage marketing athletics tickets sales, communications and the Orange Club, SU’s primary fundraising arm. Jones Kolod will oversee SU Athletics’ financials, acting as the athletic department’s liaison with the university’s budget office.

Fuller worked at Tennessee for 12 years, holding positions in sales, marketing and external operations. Since 2009, he has served as senior associate athletics director for external operations. Jones Kolod has served as SU’s executive director of budget and administrative operations in the Division of Enrollment and Student Experience, which formed this summer as a combination of the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

Fuller and Jones Kolod join Director of Athletics John Wildhack’s staff. Wildhack was hired in July after Mark Coyle stepped down from the director of athletics position.