SU student calls for bipartisanship after election

After a divisive election, it is all too important right now for us as Americans to come together. Whether we voted for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, we must set aside the differences and come together to find common ground and push America in that direction.

It will be tough, and for some, the odds may be stacked against you more than before, but it is more important now that you don’t give up in your fight. This country was built on perseverance and has been shaped by those who fight.

This is not a time for fighting or divisiveness. We must come together, Democrats and Republicans, and work together to help each other out and mold this great nation into what we want it to be. For you who support Trump, I ask for your understanding to those who stand ideological opposite of you. I ask that you take the time and understand the differences and their beliefs. Your candidate has won and now you must also help give voice to those who may become voiceless. Do not spread hate or fear, but peace and understanding, for it is when we understand, do we progress.

To my friends who are scared to what might become of this great nation, do not be silent. Fight on. Let the nation and the world know that even though Trump might be president, you will not be silenced and that you will fight for your beliefs, peacefully.

While the actions of President-Elect Trump may not affect his supporters, they may affect your friends, neighbors, family, classmates or even loved ones. They may even affect you. So it might be easy to hide in fear or run to Canada, I ask that you do not let fear overcome you and that you push through in order to keep America great.

We as a country truly do stand at a fork and we must now decide what path to take, one of hate, bigotry, partisan politics and fear or one of bipartisan politics, understanding, perseverance and hope. It will not be easy, but a decision has to be made.

Ben Castaneda

Broadcast & Digital Journalism

S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications

Class of 2017