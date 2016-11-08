SU administrators should take responsibility for student alcohol use

With a campus as large as Syracuse University’s, there are resources to combat a number of student life issues and alcohol consumption is no exception. Still, the fact that excessive alcohol intoxication continues on the Hill boils down to student decisions and a lack of clear-cut recommendations through which the administration can transform student safety for the better.

A University Senate report revealed in October that the number of SU students transported to the hospital for alcohol intoxication is on the rise. A Senate Committee on Student Life report showed that students up to the high 200s were transported to the hospital in March 2016 — that rate rivals the total amount of students transported for alcohol in the entire 2014-15 school year.

As it stands now, there is not tangible plan to address the issue and Student Life committee chair José Marrero-Rosado said alcohol intoxication recommendations will come next semester. While the senate crafts these initiatives, university administrators must come to the understanding that the results of these discussions warrant serious consideration to curb a growing—and potentially deadly—campus health crisis.

The university already has some anti-intoxication programs and student organizations in place. BE Wise campaigns to spread awareness of alcohol poisoning and Orange After Dark offers affordable, late-night programming as an alternative to going out. But more often than not, the students attending OAD events and similar functions are either those who wouldn’t want to drink anyway or aren’t necessarily opposed to hitting up parties afterward.

Heading into the spring and the announcement of the senate’s findings, the best administrative action that can be taken is the continued promotion of safe drinking culture — not just an aim to unrealistically eliminate college drinking or punish students. When the opportunity arises with USen’s recommendations, SU will then have the expert insight it’s needed all along to strengthen its stance on college drinking.

Looking solely at the numbers, it’s up to university leaders to simply do more — whether that’s another campaign, the expansion of the “Think About It” program across undergraduate years, mandatory training sessions for students or a city ordinance. And while the report comes to fruition, it’s crucial that university leaders recognize the gravity of the Senate committee’s findings and proactively make informed decisions in the spring.