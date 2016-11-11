Storify: Syracuse fans reacts to 83-55 win over Colgate
Chase Guttman | Staff Photographer
Published on November 11, 2016 at 9:54 pm
Contact Byron: brtollef@syr.edu
Chase Guttman | Staff Photographer
Published on November 11, 2016 at 9:54 pm
Contact Byron: brtollef@syr.edu
No. 19 Syracuse topped Colgate, 83-55. Tyler Roberson shined, Frank Howard and John Gillon were effective at the point and Tyler Lydon was silent once again. Read more »
It's official — Starbucks has officially brought back its red cups for the holiday season. Last year, members of the public were upset because Starbucks… Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com