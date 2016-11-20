Storify: Syracuse fans react to SU basketball’s 64-50 loss to South Carolina
Ally Moreo | Asst. Photo Editor
Published on November 26, 2016 at 4:55 pm
Contact Byron: brtollef@syr.edu
Ally Moreo | Asst. Photo Editor
Published on November 26, 2016 at 4:55 pm
Contact Byron: brtollef@syr.edu
Here are three quick reactions to Saturday's game. Read more »
Syracuse held a solid lead entering the fourth quarter and nearly blew it down the stretch. Alexis Peterson scored 27 points in the win. Read more »
Liberal columnist Cole Jermyn discusses why the “Hamilton” cast’s impromptu lecture is important to U.S. history and free speech. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com