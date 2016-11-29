Republican women should stand strong despite Trump victory

With Donald Trump’s success in winning an election while boasting far-right conservative beliefs, many are wondering if there is any room for moderates — particularly moderate conservative women.

Sure, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was recently tapped as a United Nations ambassador, but moderate Republican women have primarily been silenced as Trump amplifies the voices of far-right politicians and citizens.

Trump’s victory puts Republican women in a tough position. On one hand, women wanted to support their party, the group that has made them feel as though they were not alone in their beliefs. On the other hand, they struggled to support a man that flaunts the mistreatment and sexual assault of women. This left Republican women to either vote along party lines or to support someone who objectifies them – not exactly an ideal position. So while the people have spoken, moderate women may have been left disappointed.

There is not enough of a conversation or action from Republican women to sustain a strong voice within the party. But instead of being discouraged, we should use this time as inspiration to unite and become a strong bloc within our party.

It should come as no surprise that the national political scene is dominated by men: Only 19 percent of Congress comprises women, according to The Hill, which is a much smaller proportion than the amount of women in our society. But just because moderate women are not represented in national politics doesn’t mean moderate women have to accept this fate.



Emma Comtois | Senior Design Editor

As it stands now, Republican women aren’t as represented as they could be in this current political climate. Danielle Thomsen, an assistant political science professor at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, says this faction is “not mobilized” or “catered to” as a result of this increase in polarization.

“There’s not enough of a conversation about them to make them feel like they are a force,” said Thomsen.

While it’ll seem like trying to accomplish the impossible, it’s important that moderate women continue to stay involved in politics, stay informed and let our voices be known. The only way to change something is through action and participation in the broader political dialogue.

Republican women cannot just sustain their current status within the party. We need to move forward. We need to grow. It’s time to be a force of our own.

Vanessa Salman is a senior political science major, history minor. She can be reached at vksalman@syr.edu and on Twitter @VanessaSalman.