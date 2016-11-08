Rep. John Katko heads to polls to cast his vote

New York state 24th Congressional District candidate Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) cast his vote Tuesday afternoon in the Camillus Fire Station. He was joined by wife, Robin, and sons Liam, 18, and Logan, 17.

Most voters said they were not aware that Katko, a Syracuse University College of Law alumnus, was showing up at the polling station and stayed around to see the Republican incumbent.

According to the Time Warner Cable News and Sienna College Poll published on Oct. 20, Katko had a 23 percent lead over Democratic challenger and SU alumna Colleen Deacon.

Katko, though, said he didn’t want the numbers to get into his head.

“I know I did everything I could,” Katko said.

Katko’s term in office began in January 2015 after he defeated Democrat Dan Maffei by more than 38,000 votes. Since then, Katko has worked to get legislation and laws passed that benefit security and the economy.

After voting, Katko and Robin, his wife, were interviewed by media about what their plans were for the rest of the evening. Having attended many events earlier in the day, he said he planned to relax and watch the results with his mother and family.

Katko will be at the GOP Election Night Celebration at the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel and Conference Center, which begins at 9 p.m.

Deacon cast her vote at 8 a.m. in the Hillside Work Scholarship school gym.