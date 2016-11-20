No. 8 seed Syracuse men’s soccer falls in Sweet 16 to No. 9 seed North Carolina, 1-0

The score that ended Syracuse’s season left Kamal Miller flat on his butt. The ball had slotted to North Carolina’s Jeremy Kelly in front center of the net, where the freshman midfielder navigated his way through a scrum to boot home the goal. SU goalkeeper Hendrik Hilpert had crept up near the 6-yard box, left only to turn and watch Kelly’s shot whiz by to the left corner.

From kickoff, the Tar Heels parked in SU territory, but the Orange had not conceded much: Hilpert saved five shots in the first half. Yet on this try, off a pass from Cam Lindley, the Tar Heels converted. The goal gave No. 9 seed North Carolina (13-3-3, 5-1-2) a 1-0 first half lead it did not surrender, as it outlasted No. 8 seed Syracuse (12-4-4, 3-2-3 Atlantic Coast) in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 Sunday afternoon at Onondaga Community College’s Murphy Field.

Next weekend, the Tar Heels will host unseeded Providence, which downed No. 1 overall seed Maryland in the second round. The winner gets a trip to Houston for the College Cup — soccer’s final four.

UNC, the ACC Coastal Division champions, owns the nation’s third-best defense in terms of goals-against average. It showed against the Orange. Save for a Jonathan Hagman shot on goal, SU generated little offensive flow. Snow flurries dusted the field, limiting second and third touches all game. UNC cut off SU passes, rendering any halftime adjustment Syracuse made meaningless.

The surefire way for Syracuse to win through the regular season was evident from the year’s start to finish: score early. When it scored in the first half, SU was 9-1-1 this year. That did not happen Sunday. Instead, UNC got on the scoreboard first, with Kelly’s 32nd-minute goal.

In a game where Ian McIntyre strayed from his usual starting lineup (neither Chris Nanco nor Liam Callahan started), Hilpert recorded a career high in saves. Hilpert was one goal away from his 12th shutout of the season, which would have tied SU’s single-season shutout record.

Syracuse played all 90 minutes without a score, adding to its 110 minutes of scoreless action against the Tar Heels from the teams’ 0-0 draw in September. Its sputtering offense rekindled memories of the team’s four-game winless streak earlier in the year — the longest such span in five years.

A year that showed so much promise with the program’s best-ever 8-0 start came to a crashing end.