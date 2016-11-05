No. 3 Clemson annihilates Syracuse football, 54-0

CLEMSON, S.C. — As Eric Dungey plowed ahead on a zone read and ran through a hole, two Clemson defenders closed on him. They held Dungey up for just enough time, and Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel lowered his helmet, hitting Dungey in the chest. O’Daniel’s helmet slid underneath the quarterback’s chin, knocking the signal-caller to the ground.

Dungey laid there, moving only to bring his hands to his head.

“Hopefully we can survive this thing and continue on and try to have the type of season that I think these seniors deserve,” Babers said of the Clemson matchup on Wednesday’s Atlantic Coast Conference teleconference.

Surviving means to remain alive. By definition, after Saturday’s 54-0 loss, O’Daniel brought Syracuse dangerously close to dying.

Babers said Clemson (9-0, 6-0 ACC) might be the best team in the nation on Wednesday, bracing for the Tigers’ full force. It didn’t stop Clemson from blasting Syracuse (4-5, 2-3) just as hard Saturday. Dungey came back onto the field in a blue long sleeve shirt, without pads and seemingly less woozy than when he left it.

If Dungey sits out long-term, losing him will hurt Syracuse much more than losing the game. Now, the Orange has just three games — contests against North Carolina State, Florida State and Pittsburgh — to get two wins and secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013.

From start to finish, Clemson brought an NFL-like feel to the game. Two military planes flew over Memorial Stadium, not even audible above crowd cheers. For military appreciation day, a person dressed in a tiger outfit parachuted onto the field, followed by two military men parachuting individually. The first carried a Clemson flag and the second carried an American Flag, which stretched about 10 yards diagonally.

After Syracuse’s initial first down, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney immediately called a timeout, as if to signal the Orange just getting a first down was too much to allow. Swinney then challenged Amba Etta-Tawo’s first-down catch. Although the call on the play stood, the period of time settled Clemson down.

Immediately after, Steve Ishmael pushed a Clemson defender in the back on a Moe Neal run, bumping Syracuse back for a first and 20. Then Neal and the offense relayed an audible too late and snapped the ball after the play clock ticked down. A false start penalty slammed SU back another 5 yards. Syracuse attempted to convert a fourth down, but turned the ball over on downs.

On the first play of Syracuse’s next drive, Dungey dropped back, stared down Etta-Tawo and threw an interception to Clemson defensive back Ryan Carter, who had disguised his coverage and dropped in front of the SU wide receiver. Quarterback Deshaun Watson ran in for a score on Clemson’s possession, opening up a 10-0 lead.

On the second play of Syracuse’s next drive, O’Daniel crushed the quarterback. In 13 offensive plays, SU’s game, and potentially its season, crumbled.

About a minute ticked from the time Dungey laid on the ground until two trainers aided him in trekking to the sideline. Etta-Tawo, running back Dontae Strickland and guard Aaron Roberts kneeled next to their teammate, hoping their quarterback and season would be OK.