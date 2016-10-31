Jason Emerich’s Syracuse football career ends after shoulder surgery

Jason Emerich’s season and Syracuse career are over, Syracuse University Athletics announced Tuesday afternoon. The starting center injured his shoulder on Sept. 9 against Louisville and underwent surgery on Oct. 11.

Emerich, a redshirt senior, broke into SU’s starting lineup in Week 3 of 2015 and started every game through SU’s loss to Louisville in Week 2 this season. In the first half of the Louisville game, Emerich, at times, was holding his shoulder and slumping it to one side as he ran down the field. He finished out the game. He wore a brace when he was on the sideline in following games and did not play after the Louisville loss.

He’ll finish his career with 28 games played and 14 starts. Emerich was named to the watch list for the nation’s best center prior to the 2016 season.

Redshirt freshman Colin Byrne has taken over center duties in Emerich’s place.