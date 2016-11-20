Heather Schwarz and Abbey Miller lead Syracuse ice hockey past No. 7 North Dakota, 3-0

A shutout performance in net by Abbey Miller coupled with a pair of goals from Heather Schwarz propelled Syracuse (4-6-3, 3-2-1 College Hockey America) past No. 7 North Dakota (6-5-4, 5-4-3 Western Collegiate Hockey) to a 3-0 shutout at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Syracuse notched its first goal late in the first period as Lindsay Eastwood deflected a puck home on the power play. It was Eastwood’s second goal on the year and SU carried the lead into the first intermission.

Schwarz tallied her first goal with about eight minutes to play in the second period to give the Orange a two-goal advantage.

Schwarz notched her second goal of the afternoon when she put home an empty-net goal with 49 seconds remaining to give Syracuse a decisive three-goal lead.

Miller once again was impressive in net saving all 19 shots she faced. Special teams also shined for the Orange as the penalty kill did not allow a goal, continuing the unit’s impressive track record. The power play also got in the action early, scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal.

The Orange led most statistical categories including saves, faceoff wins and penalty kill.

Syracuse finishes its weekend series with No. 7 North Dakota on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Ralph Engelstad Arena.