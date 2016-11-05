Gallery: Syracuse football routed by No. 3 Clemson, 54-0

No. 3 Clemson (9-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast) handed Syracuse (4-5, 2-3) its first loss since Oct. 8, blowing out the Orange, 54-0. The Tigers’ shut out victory marks the first time in three seasons that SU did not score in a game. Clemson quarterback and Heisman candidate Deshaun Watson threw two touchdowns and ran for one more as the Tigers picked up almost 600 total yards. Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey left the game in the first quarter after taking a big hit.

Amba Etta-Tawo was the lone highlight for the Orange. The fifth-year wide receiver shattered Marvin Harrison’s single-season receiving yards record, which stood for 21 years.

