Freshman’s family, friends influence musical interests

For freshman music industry major Jordan Reynoso, family had a big influence on her musical background. Her cousin was a singer along with her grandfather, who is from Ecuador and has been singing and traveling since a young age.

“My entire family likes to say they all sing, but they don’t actually sing,” she said. “They are, however, so supportive of my music.”

Reynoso’s love of music came by chance. She initially auditioned for the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, a performing arts school in New York City, because it was a school where her twin brother wasn’t going to be. But she got in and, shortly after starting there, fell even more in love with music.

Her musical career kicked off when she started playing acoustic electric guitar. Soon after she started writing her own songs. When she was a sophomore, a girl in her class asked her to write a song together. She pinpoints this moment as when she realized she wanted to pursue a career in music.

Courtesy of Jordan Reynoso

Outside of classes, Reynoso keeps busy. She is a member of the a cappella group Main Squeeze, and also has begun recording her first original album at Syracuse University Recordings. She said each of the groups have taught her quite a bit about what she likes and doesn’t like.

“Main Squeeze socially taught me a lot, and has really helped with my college transition,” she said.

Along with Main Squeeze and Syracuse University Records, Reynoso is also involved with two choirs on campus, Hendricks and Women’s Choir.

Looking forward, Reynoso is looking into the Setnor School of Music’s new five-year MBA program, which ties in with the Whitman School of Management to complete a music industry major.

When it comes to planning her future after Syracuse, Reynoso isn’t entirely sure what she wants to do, but no matter what, she wants to be involved with creating music. She said she would enjoy being a talent recruiter, but in a dream world, she’d write and perform her own music.

“I kind of want to dip my toes into everything, so I don’t really know what I want to do yet,” Reynoso said.