Former Syracuse football player Naesean Howard’s lawyer misses hearing for trespassing charge

Former Syracuse football player Naesean Howard’s lawyer didn’t show up to a brief hearing for his trespassing charge on Tuesday afternoon. The hearing was pushed back to a not yet determined date.

When Judge Kate Rosenthal asked Howard, who is currently in custody, who his lawyer is, he said did not know the answer.

Irene Aurora Flores previously represented Howard. Someone who answered the phone at Flores’ office on Sept. 29 said Flores was no longer Howard’s lawyer.

Howard will have another court hearing for his first-degree assault charge, punishable of up to 25 years in prison, on Monday at 2 p.m.

Rosenthal said, “this is the least of your problems,” in regard to the trespassing charge.

The assault charge came as a result of Howard allegedly stabbing former teammates Chauncey Scissum and Corey Winfield at a South Campus party on April 16. Anthony Aloi is the judge in the stabbing case.

After being arraigned for that charge, Howard unlawfully remained on Syracuse’s campus, causing the trespassing charge.

Howard was dismissed from SU’s team in 2014.