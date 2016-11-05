Dino Babers gives no update on Eric Dungey after quarterback left game in 1st quarter

CLEMSON, S.C. — Syracuse head coach Dino Babers gave no update on quarterback Eric Dungey’s condition other than to say the medical staff told him Dungey could not return to the game. Wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo said Dungey told him he “was ready to suit back up.”

Dungey was knocked out of the game near the end of the first quarter when Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel drove his helmet into Dungey’s chest. O’Daniel’s helmet slid underneath Dungey’s chin, knocking his helmet halfway off.

Dungey put his hands to his head while on the ground. He got up with the help of trainers, but looked woozy as he was guided to the locker room with at least one hand on him from a staff member the entire way.

Syracuse went on to lose the game, 54-0 with Dungey on the sideline, his helmet replaced with a blue hat and jersey swapped out for a long-sleeve T-shirt. Austin Wilson took over at quarterback and went 17-for-27 and 116 yards and two interceptions.

Babers said he isn’t concerned with Dungey’s history of concussions because “he got hit by his shoulder he didn’t get a helmet-to-helmet hit.” Last year, the quarterback missed four games and parts of three others because of hits to the head.

Etta-Tawo said Dungey looked him in the eye to say he was all right.

“Eric could have one leg and he’d still be out there,” Etta-Tawo said. “He told me he was ready to play.”

MORE COVERAGE: