Candidates on the issues: Immigration

Up until the election on Nov. 8, The Daily Orange will be looking at where the presidential, New York state and 24th district candidates stand on major issues. Here’s where they stand on immigration.

John Katko calls for improving both border security and enforcement of immigration laws. Told auburnpub.com in 2014 that immigrants who have been convicted of crimes should face deportation.

Chuck Schumer supports furthering secure the borders and prevent the hiring of undocumented immigrants. He calls for requiring undocumented immigrants to earn legal status to avoid facing deportation.

Donald Trump wants to begin building a physical wall on the Mexican border on first day in office. Deport immigrants who have committed crimes and detain anyone who illegally crosses the border.

Hillary Clinton wants to introduce comprehensive immigration reform with a full pathway to citizenship within first 100 days in office. She also calls for allowing families access to the Affordable Care Act, regardless of immigration status.

Wendy Long supports physical and virtual walls along the border and fully screen individuals trying to cross into the country to keep borders secure. She wants deport immigrants who are in the country illegally.

Colleen Deacon supports a path to citizenship for immigrants in the United States currently without legal status. She also wants to prevent the deportation of illegal immigrants brought into the country as children.