BecauseSYR encourages students to vote

I grew up in a household where politics weren’t discussed. However, I was lucky enough to come to a university that values education, activism, and citizenship. These new realizations also meant that I was responsible for educating myself on how to become an active participant in the political process. I quickly learned what many know: the act of voting can be incredibly confusing, complicated, and overwhelming. As a result, getting students to the poll can be hard. In the midst of what can simply be described as a unique election season, I was connected to the Office of Government and Community Relations. We decided that the only way to make SU more civically engaged was by creating a team of self-motivated, creative, and inspired students to drive the action themselves.

So for the past year, I’ve had the privilege of working with a team of incredibly passionate, smart students who were determined to make a small-scale difference on campus. These students have spent the past year launching an initiative that would help students navigate the election season landscape. The #BecauseSYR team has worked to reduce these challenges that voter registration can produce. State by state, we researched voter resources, registration deadlines, and absentee ballot return dates. Month by month, we worked to generate conversations around the powerful action of marking a ballot. Since 2015, we’ve partnered with Syracuse University’s Greek Organizations, PRSSA, TNH, University Union, NYPIRG, and the Office of Residence Life. Now, we have teamed up with the Student Association to get the word out about student polling locations. (Check here for more details on SA’s bus schedules).

On Nov. 8, flyers will be all over the campus informing students of how to get to their respective polling sites. Emails are also being sent out with these same step-by-step details. On Tuesday, there will be no shortage of information or resources to help you get to the polls. If you ever have questions, you can always reach out to us at @WeVoteBecause, using the hashtag #BecauseSYR.

A year later, #BecauseSYR’s call to action is yours. We’re challenging you to mark that ballot on Tuesday as a proclamation of the rights you are fortunate enough to have. And always remember: in the end whether we are red or blue, we will always bleed orange.

See you at the polls.

Sincerely,

Kennedy Patlan

Syracuse University ‘18

Advertising, Citizenship & Civic Engagement, Women’s & Gender Studies

#BecauseSYR Campaign Coordinator