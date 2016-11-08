Amba Etta-Tawo receives Senior Bowl invitation

Amba Etta-Tawo received on Tuesday an invitation from the Senior Bowl. The game will be played Jan. 28 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Etta-Tawo currently ranks fifth in the nation in receiving yards per game (128.7), sixth in receiving yards (1,158) and fifth in receptions per game (8.3).

In Saturday’s 54-0 loss to No. 3 Clemson, Etta-Tawo broke Syracuse’s single-season receiving yards record and the Orange’s single-season receptions record (he has 75 receptions, five more than Alec Lemon had in 2012). If he keeps pace, the SU wide receiver will also break Mike Williams’ yards per game record, which stands at 106.6 yards per game.

CBS Sports currently ranks Etta-Tawo as the 197th overall prospect in the draft and the 26th receiver. The site has Etta-Tawo projected to be drafted in the fifth or sixth round.