Amba Etta-Tawo named ACC’s wide receiver of the week for performance against Pittsburgh

Amba Etta-Tawo won his third Atlantic Coast Conference wide receiver of the week award after a 13-catch, 178-yard game against Pittsburgh. The graduate transfer from Maryland added five touchdowns in his final game at Syracuse.

In Syracuse’s 76-61 loss to Pittsburgh — which set the NCAA record for points in an FBS football game — Etta-Tawo broke the record for touchdowns by an SU receiver in a game and tied the season-high for catches by an SU receiver against an FBS opponent, with 13. He caught touchdowns on each of Syracuse’s last three drives. On those drives, Etta-Tawo racked up six catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

He finished the year with 94 receptions (first in program history) for 1,482 yards (first in program history) and 14 touchdowns (tied for first in program history). Etta-Tawo currently ranks second in yards in the NCAA. His receptions and yards totals are both tops for Power 5 receivers.

CBS Sports ranks Etta-Tawo as the 27th receiver in the 2017 draft and projects him to go in the fifth or sixth round.