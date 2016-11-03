3 Syracuse field hockey players earn 1st-team All-ACC honors

Roos Weers, Laura Hurff and Lies Lagerweij were named first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference players, the conference announced Wednesday. Weers and Hurff earned All-ACC honors for the second year in a row.

Syracuse and North Carolina led the conference with three players each on the team that consists of 11 field players and a goalie.

Weers, a sophomore back, has 22 points, second on the team behind Lagerweij. The reigning ACC Rookie of the Year earned her second first-team All-ACC nod for accumulating eight goals and six assists so far this year.

Hurff finished as a first-team All-American last year but was only a second-team All-ACC selection. This year though, her 73 percent of shots on cage and seven goals were notable enough to recognize the junior midfielder/forward’s play for the conference’s first team.

Lagerweij, a junior back, leads the Orange in scoring this season with 12 goals, ranking fifth in the ACC. Her 25 points lead the Orange, too. She has been the anchor of a Syracuse defense that ranks second in the country in goals allowed per game, sitting at 1.09.

No. 2 Syracuse (14-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast) begins ACC tournament play at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Winston-Salem against No. 19 Wake Forest (10-7, 0-6).