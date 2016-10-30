Will Syracuse men’s basketball lean as heavily on 3-pointers this year?

Editor’s note: With Syracuse’s first exhibition coming up on Nov. 1, this is the fifth installment of a five-part series analyzing the most interesting questions surrounding the Orange entering the season. Read the rest of the series, here.

To crack the code of Syracuse’s offense last season, look no further than the record book. The Orange obliterated its own 3-point shooting records, attempting 110 more 3s than ever before and making 55 more than the previous record.

There were no secrets about it: SU was going to live and die by the 3, and it was evident from the first exhibition when Syracuse hoisted 32 shots behind the arc against Le Moyne.

But gone is Trevor Cooney. Gone is Michael Gbinije and Malachi Richardson. Gone are not only the team’s leading scorers from a year ago, but the most profuse 3-point shooters as well. Incoming is a new cast of players that appear to be more versatile inside the arc than the single-minded rotation dispatched last year.

Fifth-year transfers John Gillon and Andrew White are proficient from 3, but the Orange’s depth this year will likely prevent either from matching the volume of shots taken from behind the arc last year. It’s unknown what Paschal Chukwu can contribute offensively, but at 7 feet, 2 inches, he should be able to post up on just about anyone down low. Dajuan Coleman has a full year under him after being sidelined with injuries, and Tyler Lydon is up about 15 pounds from last year, giving him a more powerful presence in the paint, if nothing else.

Just as Jim Boeheim hinted at possible defensive changes with his stacked deck of experienced, yet youthful players, the 41-year head coach stuck to the same pattern when approached about an adjusted offense compared to last year’s reliance on 3s.

“I think last year, it was the best way for us to score,” Boeheim said at his team’s media day on Oct. 21. “I think we can do some other things this year.

“But it’s part of the game now. You want to shoot the 3. Everybody that can make ‘em can shoot ‘em.”

Last year, the Orange finished second to last in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 43 percent shooting clip. It only compensated by primarily hitting 3s — 315 of them — finishing behind Duke for the second-most in the ACC. Cooney, Gbinije and Richardson combined to shoot 82 percent of the team’s 3s.

This year’s team doesn’t really feature a player or combination that’s going to tilt the 3-point numbers as heavily as that. Lydon and White are likely to combine for more 3s than any other tandem on SU, and both displayed exemplary accuracy from behind the arc. Lydon’s 40.5 percentage from 3 actually led last year’s squad.

Syracuse is going to spread the floor as much as possible to give Tyler Roberson, Dajuan Coleman and Chukwu as much room as possible to work inside. With Frank Howard and Gillon commanding the point, the ball will likely get fed inside more compared to Gbinije and his likeness for 3s.

Of Syracuse’s three prominent freshmen, it’s not likely the 6-foot-11 Taurean Thompson or Matthew Moyer will emerge as viable 3-point shooters. Tyus Battle is a better bet than those two, but playing time will dictate the kind of offensive player he can blossom into.

There’s not much guesswork that can be done on selecting this year’s offensive leaders outside of examining last year’s numbers. But the calculus of this year’s roster seems to indicate whoever the stars are, they’re not going to fuel the offense nearly as much with 3-pointers as last year.