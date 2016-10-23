Whitman faculty members react positively to S.P. Raj’s appointment to interim dean

Faculty members in Syracuse University’s Martin J. Whitman School of Management have generally welcomed S.P. Raj as interim dean of the school, more than a month after former dean Kenneth Kavajecz was removed from his position.

Raj, a distinguished professor and chair in the marketing department, was appointed Whitman’s interim dean effective immediately, the university announced Wednesday. Vice Chancellor and Provost Michele Wheatly said in an SU News release the decision to hire him as the position through discussions among her, then-acting Dean Mike Haynie, students, faculty, staff and Whitman School Advisory Council members.

“I think it is an excellent choice,” said Catherine Maritan, an associate professor of management. “… He knows the programs. He knows the people. He has a great record of experience in the classroom. He is a very accomplished researcher. So he has all the pieces that are needed.”

Maritan added that Raj is a popular instructor among students who gives a “good classroom experience.”

Amber Anand, Edward Pettinella professor of finance, said Raj had strong influences on faculty members who set an example for them in scholarship.

Raj has stepped in to manage the highest position within Whitman in an extraordinary circumstance: former dean Kavajecz was stripped of his deanship following his arrest on the charges of patronizing a prostitute in mid-September. Kavajecz, whose arrest came as part of a months-long sting operation, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on Sept. 29. Haynie, who is also the founder and executive director of SU’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families, filled the leadership vacuum until Thursday.

Lynne Vincent, a marketing professor, said Kavajecz’s arrest should not be reflective of Whitman as a whole.

“What you have to understand is that the dean is one person among a whole team of people who have been working very hard to increase Whitman’s reputation and the strength of our academics and our research,” Vincent said. “So while it’s unfortunate what happened, I don’t think it will harm Whitman a lot.”

Through her interactions with him, Vincent said she’s seen Raj as a kind, straightforward and temperate person.

Whitman’s programs are frequently featured and recognized nationally. Its Entrepreneurship and Emerging Enterprises program was chosen as the best business college for veterans and second best overall in the United States by a rankings website College Factual. The Military Times has also listed the business school among the top in the nation.

Michel Benaroch, associate dean for research and Ph.D. programs and professor of management information systems, said Raj is a measured individual who can help maintain that status for the school and bring the school’s community together.

“I think that Whitman is on a good trajectory (and) continues to be a trajectory despite, unfortunately, the removal of the previous dean,” Benaroch said. “(Kavajecz) put us on a very good trajectory, and I am sure that the interim dean Raj is going to help us remain on a good trajectory.”