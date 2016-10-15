Football

WATCH: Dino Babers goes nuts in locker room after Syracuse beats No. 17 Virginia Tech

Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor

Dino Babers addressed his team in the locker room after Syracuse's win. It was the signature win of the Babers era thus far.

By The Daily Orange Sports staff

Syracuse (3-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) won its first game over a ranked opponent since Nov. 10, 2012 on Saturday afternoon. SU took down No. 17 Virginia Tech (4-2, 2-1), 31-17, in the Carrier Dome. After the game, first-year Orange head coach Dino Babers addressed his team in the locker room and didn’t hold back his emotions.

