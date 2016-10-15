WATCH: Dino Babers goes nuts in locker room after Syracuse beats No. 17 Virginia Tech
Jessica Sheldon | Photo Editor
Syracuse (3-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) won its first game over a ranked opponent since Nov. 10, 2012 on Saturday afternoon. SU took down No. 17 Virginia Tech (4-2, 2-1), 31-17, in the Carrier Dome. After the game, first-year Orange head coach Dino Babers addressed his team in the locker room and didn’t hold back his emotions.
Syracuse locker room is LIT pic.twitter.com/h7MElz0XiS
— ESPNU (@ESPNU) October 15, 2016
Published on October 15, 2016 at 8:51 pm