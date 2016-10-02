Syracuse women’s soccer suffers 3rd straight loss in 4-0 defeat at Duke

Syracuse (7-4-2, 0-3-1 Atlantic Coast) was shut out, 4-0, by No. 10 Duke (8-2-2, 3-0-1) on Sunday afternoon at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

The game marked the third consecutive loss for Syracuse, which sits at 0-3-1 in ACC play. Coming off losses to Clemson and Miami, the Orange has given up twice as many goals (10) in the last three games than it had in its previous nine.

Toni Payne put the Blue Devils ahead only 5:15 into the game, as she sent a ball past the outstretched hands of Syracuse goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan. Duke controlled the first half as the Orange failed to record a single shot or a single corner kick compared to Duke’s 11 shots and three corner kicks.

Five minutes into the second half, Payne added to Duke’s total, putting the Blue Devils ahead, 2-0.

Duke continued attacking offensively, as freshman Ella Stevens recorded two more goals to bring the total to 4-0.

Syracuse forward Alana O’Neill went down in the 85th minute with an apparent leg injury, but returned with less than two minutes on the clock.

The Orange gave up 50 shots between its two games against Clemson and Miami, and did not fare any better against Duke as it was outshot, 19-2.

After three games on the road, and three losses, the Orange will return to Syracuse for an 11-day homestand. SU will face Virginia Tech, Florida State, and Pittsburgh in hopes of its first ACC victory.