Syracuse women’s basketball’s Alexis Peterson named to Nancy Lieberman Award watch list

Syracuse senior point guard Alexis Peterson has been named to the 2017 Nancy Lieberman Award watch list, which recognizes the nation’s top point guard.

Peterson, one of 20 players listed, enters the 2016-17 campaign ranked 16th in program history with 1,206 career points. Her 3.6 assists career assists per game average ranks ninth all-time.

At the Orange’s media day on Friday, head coach Quentin Hillsman called Peterson “one of the top three point guards in the country.”

The 5-foot-7 guard won Sioux Falls Regional Most Outstanding Player, All-ACC First Team, ACC All-Defensive Team and All-ACC Tournament honors last season. She led Syracuse with 20.7 points per game in nine postseason contests.

She’s started 69 games after a freshman year in which she came off the bench. Over her career, she shoots 33 percent from long range and has averaged more than 16 points per game the past two seasons.

Three Atlantic Coast Conference players join Peterson on the award watch list: Duke’s Lexie Brown, Miami’s Adrienne Motley and Notre Dame’s Lindsay Allen. Each of the four ACC players enters her senior season.

The Orange, coming off a 30-win season that ended with its first national championship game appearance, begins the 2016-17 season against Rhode Island on Nov. 11.