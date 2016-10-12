Syracuse women’s basketball picked 4th in preseason ACC poll; Alexis Peterson named to All-ACC team

Syracuse has earned the No. 4 spot in both the 2016 Atlantic Coast Conference preseason coaches’ poll, the league announced Wednesday morning at its annual media day event.

It is the highest ranking the Orange has received since joining the conference in 2013, and comes on the heels of SU’s first national championship appearance in program history last season.

Notre Dame, which the Orange lost to in the ACC championship game last season, earned the top spot. Louisville earned the second spot, and Florida State rounds out the top three.

Alexis Peterson was the only SU player named to the preseason All-ACC team, after being named All-ACC first team at the end of last season. Peterson averaged 16 points per game last season and ranked third in the ACC with 4.7 assists per game.

Syracuse starts its season at home against Rhode Island on Nov. 11.

Coaches’ Preseason Poll

1. Notre Dame – 221 points (13 first place votes)

2. Louisville – 209 (1 first place vote)

3. Florida State – 194 (1 first place vote)

4. Syracuse – 178

5. Miami – 162

6. Duke – 144

7. NC State – 108

8. Georgia Tech – 110

9. North Carolina – 108

10. Virginia – 85

11. Wake Forest – 74

12. Virginia Tech – 72

13. Boston College – 48

14. Pittsburgh – 47

15. Clemson – 16

Coaches’ Preseason All-ACC Team

Rebecca Greenwell, R-Jr., G, Duke

Leticia Romero, Sr., G, Florida State

Shakayla Thomas, Jr., G, Florida State

Asia Durr, So., G, Louisville

Myisha Hines-Allen, Jr., F, Louisville

Mariya Moore, Jr., G, Louisville

Adrienne Motley, Sr., G, Miami

Lindsay Allen, Sr., G, Notre Dame

Brianna Turner, Jr., F, Notre Dame

Alexis Peterson, Sr., G, Syracuse