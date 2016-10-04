Syracuse University launches an internationalization council to further global engagement
Jacob Greenfeld | Assistant Photo Editor
Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and Provost Michele Wheatly has launched an internationalization council tasked with furthering global engagement at SU, the provost announced Monday in an email to the university community.
The creation of the council comes in response to a recommendation of the Academic Strategic Plan Working Group on Enhancing Internationalization.
The group will work to provide “advice, information, feedback and support” on several initiatives related to internationalization, Wheatly wrote in her email. Those initiatives include study abroad, international student recruitment, support and integration and regional studies programs, among other things.
This academic year, according to Wheatly’s email, the group will work to: Enhance SU’s ability to “cultivate, welcome, support and value” its international students, facilitate “distinctive global learning experiences” and facilitate international research partnerships and joint or dual degree programs.
As the group considers other initiatives it will pursue in the future, it will create task forces to help accomplish them, Wheatly said in the email.
Associate Provost for International Education Margaret Himley and Provost Faculty Fellow for Internationalization Mehrzad Boroujerdi, who is also the chair of the political science department, will co-chair the council.
Including Wheatly, here are the others serving on the council:
- Michael Speaks, dean of the School of Architecture
- Paul Fitzgerald, professor and associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Joanna Masingila, dean of the School of Education
- Can Isik, professor and senior associate dean of Engineering and Computer Science
- Kathy Allen, assistant dean of the School of Information Studies
- Aviva Abramovsky, professor and associate dean of the College of Law
- Ravi Dharwadkar, professor in the Martin J. Whitman School of Management
- Devashish Mitra, professor in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs
- Hub Brown, professor in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications
- Diane Murphy, dean of the David. B Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics
- Lucinda Havenhand, associate dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts
- Peter Vanable, interim dean of the Graduate School and vice president for research
- Deb McGraw, interim director of English Language Institute for University College
- M. Dolan Evanovich, senior vice president for enrollment and the student experience
- Anjani Ladhar, Student Association representative
- Peta Long, Graduate Student Organization representative
- Candace Campbell Jackson, senior vice president and chief of staff
Published on October 4, 2016 at 1:44 am
