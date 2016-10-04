Syracuse University launches an internationalization council to further global engagement

Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and Provost Michele Wheatly has launched an internationalization council tasked with furthering global engagement at SU, the provost announced Monday in an email to the university community.

The creation of the council comes in response to a recommendation of the Academic Strategic Plan Working Group on Enhancing Internationalization.

The group will work to provide “advice, information, feedback and support” on several initiatives related to internationalization, Wheatly wrote in her email. Those initiatives include study abroad, international student recruitment, support and integration and regional studies programs, among other things.

This academic year, according to Wheatly’s email, the group will work to: Enhance SU’s ability to “cultivate, welcome, support and value” its international students, facilitate “distinctive global learning experiences” and facilitate international research partnerships and joint or dual degree programs.

As the group considers other initiatives it will pursue in the future, it will create task forces to help accomplish them, Wheatly said in the email.

Associate Provost for International Education Margaret Himley and Provost Faculty Fellow for Internationalization Mehrzad Boroujerdi, who is also the chair of the political science department, will co-chair the council.

Including Wheatly, here are the others serving on the council:

Michael Speaks, dean of the School of Architecture

Paul Fitzgerald, professor and associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences

Joanna Masingila, dean of the School of Education