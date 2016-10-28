No. 6 Syracuse ties No. 2 Wake Forest, 1-1, in last regular-season game

Swarms of Wake Forest defenders surrounded Syracuse attacks. Demon Deacon defenders flocked Chris Nanco’s long runs. The Wake Forest back four of Logan Gdula, Hunter Bandy, Sam Raben and Kevin Politz deployed its stout defense with dives, outstretched feet and full-out sprints to halt SU’s tries at goal.

Syracuse rarely found open space — let alone a shot — after Miles Robinson exited in the sixth minute. The sophomore defender was removed for a red card, which put the Orange at a disadvantage early. Down a man and without its best defender, Syracuse hardly held possession. WFU played a game of keep-away via headers, short passes and slow pace.

Jon Bakero’s 23rd-minute goal muted a packed crowd at SU Soccer Stadium. Then the Demon Deacon’s stifling defense, which only allows 0.43 goals per game, put shots on goal at a premium. But for Syracuse, patience prevailed Friday night. In the 36th minute, Kamal Miller scored an unassisted goal, his second of the year, to tie the game at 1.

The Orange (10-3-3, 3-2-3 Atlantic Coast) entered the match 6-1 in games it scores in the first half, and the sophomore’s fifth-career score was just the second goal WFU has allowed in its past five contests. The score was SU’s best chance all night, as the No. 6 Orange tied No. 2 Wake Forest (12-2-3, 5-1-2), 1-1, in the teams’ regular season finale on Friday night.

A win could have meant a first-round bye in the ACC tournament and a higher likelihood at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Instead, the Orange must play next Wednesday in the ACC tournament’s first round and likely settle for a lower seed in next month’s NCAA tournament.

Friday’s match grew heated from the start. A feisty exchange between Ian McIntyre and WFU head coach Bobby Muuss preceded persistent shoving for position and ball control.

Wake Forest outshot the Orange, 7-3, in the first half. If not for stops by Miller and a pair of layout saves by SU goalkeeper Hendrik Hilpert, the Demon Deacons could have taken a first half lead.

Freshman forward Johannes Pieles played the bulk of the minutes up front for SU. He replaced redshirt junior Kenny Lassiter. Mo Adams did not play because he had collected his fifth yellow card of the season last week at Clemson.

Five minutes into the second overtime, SU generated its last shot. Sergio Camargo found space on the 18-yard box. The ball found his foot. Camargo turned and aimed a low ball at the right post. He missed a few feet wide.

Despite the tie, Friday’s performance by Syracuse further proved SU has eschewed the play that plagued it during its four-game winless streak. Even with Wake Forest a man up for most of of Friday’s game, the Orange stopped it from winning the match. And considering the SU defense quieted a WFU offense even without its central defender, Syracuse is in good shape for Wednesday night’s ACC tournament first-round match.