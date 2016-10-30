Syracuse-North Carolina State football to kickoff at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 12

Syracuse against North Carolina State on Nov. 12 will start at 12:30 p.m. from the Carrier Dome, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

First, the Orange (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) will head to South Carolina on Saturday to face No. 3 Clemson (8-0, 4-0). The Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3) will play host to No. 19 Florida State. N.C. State is coming off a loss to Boston College last Saturday — the Eagles first ACC win in its last 13 conference contests.

Last season, Syracuse lost to N.C. State 42-29 on the road for SU’s eighth loss in a row after starting the season 3-0. Brisly Estime and Steve Ishmael were both ejected in the game.