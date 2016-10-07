Syracuse men’s soccer opponent preview: What to know about No. 8 Louisville

For the first time since 2013, Syracuse is amid a three-game winless streak. On Friday night, the No. 3 Orange (8-2-1, 2-1-1 Atlantic Coast) looks to get back in the win column and return to the early-season form that propelled it to the best start in school history. Syracuse travels to No. 8 Louisville (8-1-2, 3-0-1) for its third game against a Top-10 team in two weeks.

The Cardinals beat Belmont, 6-0, on Tuesday and rank first in the ACC Atlantic Division. Syracuse comes off a 2-1 upset defeat at unranked Albany. If Syracuse ties or loses on Friday, it will mark the first time since October 2011 that the Orange has gone four games without a victory.

Here’s what you need know ahead of Friday’s matchup.

All-time series: Louisville leads, 7-2-2

Last time they played: On Sept. 11, 2015, senior midfielder Oyvind Alseth scored less than nine minutes in, but a Louisville score just before the break knotted the game at 1. Neither team scored in the second half and two overtimes. The Orange totaled four shots on goal compared to Louisville’s one in the tie.

The Louisville report: Louisville enters Friday’s match on a tear. The Cardinals have scored six goals in two of their last three matches. Two weeks ago, they pounded then-No. 16 Virginia, 6-1. They also downed No. 1 Notre Dame, which handed Syracuse its first loss of the year. Last Friday, Louisville tied unranked Boston College, a previous Top-25 team. The Orange handled then No. 15-BC a 2-0 loss on Sept. 16.

Louisville midfielder Tim Kubel leads the ACC with seven assists. The junior was awarded first-team All-ACC honors each of his first two seasons. In goal, the Cardinals are backed by Stefan Cleveland, who has played every minute and has a low 0.35 goals-against average.

Louisville, which is 3-1 against ranked opponents, averages over two goals per contest and has not yet lost at home. Nine players have scored for the UofL attack.

How Syracuse beats Louisville: For its second straight game, the Orange will be without defender Miles Robinson. The sophomore is playing for the Under-20 United States National Team and is expected to run for Syracuse’s game vs. Virginia Tech next week. His absence was felt Tuesday night at Albany, as Syracuse was sloppy on both sides of the ball.

To beat UofL, Syracuse needs to score. Chris Nanco and Sergio Camargo have to begin creating for the SU offense, which has stalled since the Cornell game two and a half weeks ago. Camargo has yet to score all year and Nanco has not scored since Sept. 9, a six-game span.

Stat to know: 17 — Louisville has outscored its opponents 17-2 at home

Player to watch: Mohamed Thiaw, forward, No. 10

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior is second in the ACC in points (17) and tied for second in goals (eight), double SU’s co-leaders Nanco and Robinson. Before Louisville, Thiaw starred for Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, twice earning All-American honors. He finished last year sixth nationally among junior college players with 25 goals and 61 points.