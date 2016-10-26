Syracuse men’s basketball’s Tyler Lydon named to All-ACC preseason 2nd team

Syracuse sophomore forward Tyler Lydon was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s preseason second team, the conference announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Lydon came off the bench in all 37 games for Syracuse last season. He averaged 10.1 points per gam3, 6.3 rebounds per game and 30.3 minutes per game. Lydon shot 40.5 percent from 3 and 47.5 percent from the field as a freshman. His 67 blocked shots were third most by a freshman in school history. The Orange was 16-4 when he scored 10 or more points in a game.

In the NCAA Tournament, Lydon made several key plays late in games to keep Syracuse’s season alive. He scored 51 points in five games in the Tournament and displayed his defensive ability with six blocks against Middle Tennessee, six against Gonzaga and five against Virginia.

“He’ll be very important,” SU head coach Jim Boeheim said of Lydon at the team’s media day on Friday. “He’ll probably start at the 3 and he’ll probably play some 4 and play some 5. Sometimes he’s one of the few players that I would ever let try to do that. In fact, he’s probably the only player I’ve let play those three positions and he can do it.”

Here’s a look at the ACC’s full preseason first and second teams (votes in parenthesis).

First Team

Grayson Allen, Duke (87)

Jaron Blossomgame, Clemson (70)

Joel Berry II, North Carolina (45)

London Perrantes, Virginia (36)

Dennis Smith, Jr., NC State (34)

Second Team

Justin Jackson, North Carolina (22)

Jayson Tatum, Duke (21)

Tyler Lydon, Syracuse (20)

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State (16)

Michael Young, Pitt (14)