Syracuse men’s basketball vacated wins include 2006 Big East Tournament run and all wins in 2011-12

Part of the 101 wins that Syracuse men’s basketball vacated following the NCAA’s investigation into the program were every win from the 2005-06 and 2011-12 seasons, an NCAA spokesman confirmed. Syracuse.com first reported the news.

In 2005-06, Syracuse won the Big East tournament with five wins in five days, led by Gerry McNamara. In 2011-12, the Orange went 34-3 but is now listed at 0-3 for the season.

The vacated wins also come from the 2006-07, 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.

Updated yearly records following vacated wins

2004-05: 12-7 (15 vacated, 27-7 previously)

2005-06: 0-12 (23 vacated, 23-12 previously)

2006-07: 2-11 (22 vacated, 24-11 previously)

2010-11: 20-8 (seven vacated, 27-8 previously)

2011-12: 0-3 (34 vacated, 34-3 previously)

The NCAA will not require the school to release which games were vacated, but the number of wins in each season had not previously been released. Now it is known how many were vacated in each of those five seasons.

The 101 vacated wins will be removed from Syracuse’s record books and in the career win total for head coach Jim Boeheim, an NCAA spokesman confirmed. Following the vacation of wins, Boeheim’s total sits at 884. Opponents’ records, as well as Syracuse losses, are not affected.

SU is not required to mention ineligible players in its media guide and notes, but ineligible players’ records will be removed from the school’s record books, according to Syracuse.com.

The 2005-06 team lost as a No. 5 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to No. 12 seed Texas A&M.

In 2011-12, Syracuse earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing in the Elite Eight to a Jared Sullinger-led Ohio State team. Center Fab Melo sat out five of the Orange’s wins that season.