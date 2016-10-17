Syracuse ice hockey’s Allie Munroe develops quick shot after time with Team Canada

Allie Munroe donned a red and white sweater this past summer. From Aug. 17-21, Munroe skated at the visually stunning Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Alberta. Those replaced her orange Syracuse jersey and Tennity Ice Pavilion, respectively.

Munroe, joined by 84 elite young Canadian ice hockey players, participated in Team Canada’s National Development Summer Showcase.

“We got to dress in the Team Canada dressing room. You got treated like a professional there.” Munroe said. “Walking into the dressing room for the first time I was like, ‘Wow. This is where I want to be.’”

For years, Munroe had started her shot with the puck on her side, using a dragging motion. Troy Ryan, an associate coach for the Canadian National Team, instead challenged her to start her shot with the puck in front of her body. This allowed Munroe to drive the puck forward with greater velocity. By using the flexibility of her stick as opposed to winding up, Munroe was able to get her shot off quicker than ever.

This season with the Orange (0-3-1), Munroe has utilized her new shooting style to get more shots off. Munroe is currently tied for fifth on the team with seven shots in four games and has used her new shooting style to build on a promising freshman season.

“I was a sponge there,” Munroe said. “Taking things from different coaches and different players and applying them to my game here (at SU). Playing against the best players from Canada, that gives me a lot of experience.”

Last year, Munroe recorded four goals and six assists. Her season culminated with being named to the All-College Hockey America Tournament team. Just more than a month after she was voted onto the team, Munroe was selected for Team Canada’s strength and conditioning camp. On July 21, Munroe started playing with the team.

“Allie’s case represents that if you play hard here, you get a chance,” SU head coach Paul Flanagan said.

Ryan worked close with Munroe during her time with the team. He said Munroe has a will to improve herself not seen in other players. In addition to making great strides in her strength and conditioning, Ryan specifically helped Munroe develop her new shooting technique.

As Munroe began to feel comfortable with her new shot, she laughed. She was surprised no one had taught her that before. Flanagan attended the Summer Showcase and witnessed how far Munroe had come since joining the Orange last season.

“A year ago Allie was saying ‘What am I doing here? This is all new,’” Flanagan said. “For her to get invited and do well, (she) understands she needs to take the next step both personally and for her team.”

Flanagan personally singled out Munroe’s increased confidence in the early part of the season and has noticed her improvement. Syracuse has scored just three goals this season and needs Munroe’s improved shot to work.

If her improved shot pans out, it’ll help SU recover from its poor start to the season and possibly land Munroe back at the Markin Macphail Centre.