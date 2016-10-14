Syracuse ice hockey pulls off 2 comebacks in 2-2 tie at Northeastern

McKenna Brand skated into position to the left of Abbey Miller as Maddie Hartman fired a slap shot from the blue line. Brand turned and stuck out her stick, tipping the puck left of Miller into the net but no goal signal was given.

Both teams watched for over two minutes as the referees reviewed the positioning of Brand’s stick before eventually ruling it a goal giving Northeastern a 2-1 lead.

But SU came back when Alysha Burriss’ immediate release, off a Stephanie Grossi pass, tied the game at two goals apiece with 10:12 left in regulation. Syracuse (0-2-1) and Northeastern (2-2-1) combined for 14 penalties in the 2-2 tie after overtime on Friday night in Boston. The Orange killed its sixth penalty in seven attempts to close out the final two minutes of overtime.

Early on Miller settled in net for her second start and made 23 saves as Syracuse’s goalie battle continued.

The first period was dominated by a strong Syracuse forecheck. Northeastern outshot the Orange 7-6 but much of the frame was spent in the Huskies’ zone. To end the period Megan Quinn and Burriss shot in open space but both had their shots denied in the final minute as Syracuse and Northeastern stood scoreless.

The second period included far more action around the nets thanks in large part to six penalties. Brand shot on an NU power play in front of the Orange crease, bringing her to the ice, before the puck slipped out of a scrum to Denisa Krizova, who fired the puck top shelf to put the Huskies up, 1-0.

Lauren Kelly then went to the penalty box for Northeastern and Syracuse accomplished its first comeback. Jessica Sibley received a pass near the faceoff circle, unloaded a slap shot off Bugalski’s pad, and Savannah Rennie grabbed the rebound and quickly sailed it over the goalie as she scrambled to get up making it 1-1.

Burriss tied the game for the second time for Syracuse off a quick pass along the right crease line from Grossi. Bugalski couldn’t reposition herself quickly enough and Burriss had a quick enough release to blow the puck by her, tying the game for good.

Northeastern escaped a penalty kill with 6:00 to go after three scrums around the net.

Hartman tripped up Lindsay Eastwood moments later and Syracuse went on its third straight power play. Instead of Orange opportunities, the Huskies pushed into Syracuse’s zone twice. A two on one cross-ice pass was broken up by Larissa Martyniuk with 12 seconds to go in the third and the clock expired.

Overtime opened with Kasidy Anderson rushing at Miller, the former shifted right and so did the goalie to make the save. Both teams then scrambled for puck control around the boards and neutral zone before Emily Costales dove for a puck in front of Miller and got called for hooking.

Hayley Scamurra began the final Northeastern power play skating circles around Syracuse defenders before shooting to Miller’s left side. As the Orange killed off its seventh penalty of the night, 24 seconds remained and both teams scrummed along the wall for the puck to kill off the rest of the clock, ending the night with a tie.