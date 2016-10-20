Syracuse football tight end Trey Dunkelberger to reportedly transfer

Syracuse tight end Trey Dunkelberger will transfer from the Orange, per multiple reports. JUCO Frenzy first reported the news on Twitter. Syracuse.com reported Dunkelberger will transfer after graduating in the winter.

He hasn’t appeared in a game this year.

Dunkelberger transferred to Syracuse after playing his 2014 freshman season at Pierce College. He played in one game under Scott Shafer’s staff in 2015. Then when Dino Babers arrived, Dunkelberger switched over to defensive end for spring practice. He moved back to tight end during training camp and is currently listed as a tight end.

With Dunkelberger’s departure, the Orange is currently thin at tight end looking ahead to next year. Kyle Kleinberg, a sophomore, is the only one in the position group who is set to return. Kendall Moore, Josh Parris and Cameron MacPherson are all on their final seasons of eligibility. Kleinberg came to Syracuse as a preferred walk-on linebacker. He made the switch to tight end this summer.

Tyler Provo exited last spring’s practices as the fourth-string tight end but was medically disqualified. Former five-star tight end Chris Clark was going to transfer from UCLA to Syracuse, he said in October 2015, but Scott Shafer pulled his scholarship offer.