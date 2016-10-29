Syracuse football recruiting: Class of 2017 running back Markenzy Pierre flips previous commitment, joins SU

Class of 2017 running back Markenzy Pierre has committed to Syracuse after previously being committed to Western Kentucky. Scout.com first reported the news.

The 6-foot, 200-pound running back from Liberty (Florida) high school is ranked with three stars on Scout and on 247Sports.com, and with two stars on Rivals.com. In addition to the offer he had from Western Kentucky, Pierre also had offers from Appalachian State and Memphis.

Per his Hudl.com profile, Pierre has also played wide receiver. He runs a 4.5 40-yard dash, has a 32-inch vertical and can bench press 285-pounds, also per his Hudl profile.

Pierre is now the only running back of SU’s Class of 2017 commits. Allen Stritzinger played running back in high school but is listed as a defensive back on both Scout and 247Sports. He’s also now the fifth commit in the class from a Florida high school.

You can track the rest of Syracuse’s 2017 recruiting class here.

Here are Pierre’s junior year highlights.